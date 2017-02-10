Former Pima County chief deputy pleads guilty in theft case

A former Pima County Sheriff's Department chief deputy who was accused of misusing money seized under an anti-racketeering law has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft charges.
Christopher Radtke changed his plea Friday in federal court in Tucson to three misdemeanor counts of theft, each of which said he stole money adding up to less than $1,000.
Radtke resigned as chief deputy in October after his indictment on charges of embezzling forfeiture money from the department.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 7.
Comments