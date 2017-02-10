Authorities call fatal Alamogordo shootout justified

Authorities have declared an Alamogordo shooting in which a suspect was shot and killed after he shot another officer justified.
District Attorney John Sugg announced Thursday that a joint investigation of the Sept. 2 incident found that Joseph Moreno shot and killed Alamogordo Police Department officer Clint Corvinus before officer Christopher Welsh shot and killed him.
Welsh was in his final stages of field officer's training, with Corvinus as his field training officer at the time of the shooting.
Corvinus and Welsh were trying to apprehend Moreno, a convicted felon with active arrest warrants, when gunfire erupted.
Sugg says an autopsy showed Moreno had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of his death. His outstanding warrants stemmed from charges related to drug trafficking and driving with a suspended license.
