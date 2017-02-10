Worried about Trump, Md. Senate votes to expand AG's powers

Maryland senators approved a resolution Friday to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission, saying they're worried about how President Donald Trump's administration could hurt Maryland.
The vote was 29-17, with all of the Senate's 14 Republicans and three Democrats voting against the resolution.
Supporters cited concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and worries about lax enforcement of regulations to protect the Chesapeake Bay. They also noted concerns about how Trump's policies aimed at "draining the swamp" could affect the state's large federal workforce. Some said they have been hearing from worried constituents in phone calls and emails.
"My folks are scared," said Sen. Roger Manno, who supported the resolution as a Democrat from Montgomery County, which is adjacent to the nation's capital and home to many federal workers. "They're terrified."
But Republicans said Democrats were dragging the highly charged partisanship of Washington into Annapolis, largely for the purpose of undermining Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland's popular Republican governor.
Sen. Stephen Hershey, a Republican who represents the Upper Eastern Shore, said efforts to link Hogan to Trump have been heightened since the Maryland General Assembly convened Jan. 11 for its 90-day legislative session.
"It's trying to tie this governor to an administration and trying to take away what he's trying to do for the state of Maryland," Hershey said.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, D-Calvert, said the resolution was not a political jab at the governor.
"It's aimed at Capitol Hill, and the policies of Capitol Hill," said Miller, who voted for the resolution.
Unlike more than 40 other state attorneys general, Maryland's highest court has ruled the attorney general lacks the common law authority to sue the federal government on his own.
The resolution, which now goes to the House of Delegates, represents the General Assembly's authorization for him to sue the federal government on a variety of grounds. The Maryland Defense Act of 2017 would enable the attorney general to sue the federal government to protect the health, public safety, civil liberties and economic security of Maryland residents, as well as the environment. It also would enable the attorney general to sue over federal immigration and travel restrictions.
Sen. Ron Young, D-Frederick, said politics had nothing to do with his support, saying he would be "scared" by the president's recent actions, whatever his party affiliation.
"I just don't know what he's going to do next, and I think we needed to take action fast so that our attorney general can be prepared to move forward and represent us," Young said.
But Republicans said the resolution went too far. They also complained that Democrats wouldn't let them delay action on the resolution for a day, so that they could have more time to consider it. Nine Republicans walked out of the Senate on Thursday in an unusual form of protest in Annapolis, after their request for one more day was squashed in a 28-18 vote.
Sen. Andrew Serafini, R-Washington, said that damaged Republicans' ability to give voice to their constituents.
"You have to give us a chance to be their voice to express that," Serafini said.
Sen. George Edwards, R-Allegany, said he hoped Republicans would get more time to consider other contentious issues that come before them this session.
"There are going to be a lot more of them this session, so we just all need to work together," Edwards said.
