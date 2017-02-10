California storm heads south after drenching the north

Department of Water Resources workers and members of the media watch as up to 20,000 cubic feet per second of water is released over the damaged spillway on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain.
Ben Lomond firefighters rescue Rachel Turner and her dogs from their flooded home on Old Covered Bridge Road in Felton, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Dan Coyro/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Ross Williams reaches his flooded truck in his kayak after leaving his flooded home on Old Covered Bridge Road in Felton, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Dan Coyro/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
This photo provided by the Sebastopol, Calif., Fire Department shows a giant oak tree that has fallen, heavily damaging a home on Vine Avenue in Sebastopol, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. No injuries were reported, but the back half of the house was destroyed. (Chief Bill Braga/Sebastopol Fire Department via AP)
The rain-swollen San Lorenzo River flows past the Paradise Park community in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
A man moves his car from the flooded parking lot at the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
With a flooded neighborhood behind him, Matt Ginder clutches a railing as he tries to make his way through rushing flood waters pouring from the San Lorenzo River at the Felton Covered Bridge in Felton, Calif.,Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
A home in Sebastopol, Calf., sustained major damage after a large fir tree took off the upper dining and kitchen area, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
A home in Sebastopol, Calif., sustained major damage after a large fir tree took off the upper dining and kitchen area, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
The San Lorenzo River floods over Highway 9 north of Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Water from the San Lorenzo River inundates the yard at Central Home Supply near the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2017. Residents were evacuated as the water rose Tuesday morning when the river flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Two men walk alongside a flooded street Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Paul Peterson, bottom left, surveys his flooded property after the San Lorenzo River overflowed Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Horses are evacuated from their stables along the San Lorenzo River and taken to the parking lot of New Leaf Market in Felton, Calif.,Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017, when the San Lorenzo River flooded Felton Grove and the surrounding neighborhood. (Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Two men carry a kayak over standing rainwater on a boardwalk along Mission Beach Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Diego. After morning rains, blue skies returned to much of Southern California Tuesday afternoon, as the region awaits a second storm later in the week. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Linda Forbes walks in a flooded property as she checks on a relative living in the neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Felton, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Water trickles down as workers inspect part of the Lake Oroville spillway failure on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The torrent chewed up trees and soil alongside the concrete spillway before rejoining the main channel below. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The torrent chewed up trees and soil alongside the concrete spillway before rejoining the main channel below. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
The Pee Wee Golf course is inundated by floodwaters Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot
Part of the River Bend recreation area are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Pee Wee Golf course is seen under floodwaters Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A man operates a motor boat in a flooded area Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Grape vines at Korbel vineyards are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A man takes a photo of a flooded street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Residents traverse a flooded street by rowboat, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Grape vines at Korbel vineyards are flooded Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A contractor flies a drone over a property damaged by a mudslide after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A mudslide covers a hillside after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A mudslide damages as home after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A mudslide covers a hillside after a series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A mudslide reaches a home after a series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
