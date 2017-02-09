GMU students sue university seeking access to grant records

A group of George Mason University students is suing the school and its nonprofit foundation to seek details of grant agreements tied to billionaire donor Charles Koch and others.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Fairfax County seeks donor records under the state's Freedom of Information Act.
The plaintiffs' group, Transparent GMU, has for several years sought details of grant agreements between the school and the Charles Koch Foundation. The foundation gives millions of dollars annually to Mason, more than any school in the country. Critics say the Koch foundation pushes a conservative agenda.
University spokesman Michael Sandler said the university's foundation, which handles fundraising, is a separate entity from the university and exempt from public records laws. He also said donors have a right to request anonymity.
