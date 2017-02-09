SD lawmakers deny state-funded preschool pilot program

South Dakota legislators have rejected two bills that could have nudged the state toward funding preschool.
The Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 down party lines Thursday to throw out two bills that would start an early learning advisory council and establish a state-funded preschool pilot program. South Dakota is one of six states that don't fund preschool education.
The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2kTlhhu ) that opponents say the programs were an attempt to remove the responsibilities of parents and argued the answer shouldn't be to "throw dollars at a problem."
Sponsor Sen. Billie Sutton, a Democrat from Burke, shared research showing money spent on early education would have a good return on investment and researching the needs of 3- and 4-year-olds in South Dakota could bring in more federal grant funding.
Comments