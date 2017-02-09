Thousands lose power as snowstorm sweeps into Rhode Island

Rhode Islanders are hunkered down amid a storm threatening to bring up to 18 inches of snow.
Schools are closed and state government offices are shut down Thursday for non-essential personnel.
National Grid reports nearly about 13,000 Rhode Island customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. The utility has almost 500,000 customers in the state.
The National Weather Service says snow is expected to fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour, and warns visibility would be at near zero at times. It is asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
State Police have investigated five minor car crashes and helped several motorists whose cars slid off the road. No injuries have been reported.
At T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, nearly all Thursday flights were canceled.
