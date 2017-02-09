Judge removes bar on releasing officer's name in shooting

A judge is no longer barring Fairfax County police from releasing the name of an officer who fatally shot a man following a standoff in Herndon.
A hearing on the issue had been scheduled for Thursday in federal court in Alexandria. But the judge canceled it after police indicated they have no immediate plans to release the officer's name anyway. The hearing could be rescheduled if police decide they want to release his name.
The officer's lawsuit challenges the department's new policy of releasing an officer's name when involved in a fatal shooting, unless special circumstances exist.
Last month, the officer fatally shot Mohammad Doudzai after a standoff at his home in which police he shot two of his brothers and walked out of his home armed with a knife.
