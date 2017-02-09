Eugene councilors weigh bans on dogs, smoking in downtown

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City Pause

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

3:41 Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

2:12 From CDs to fiber: AT&T exec talks about how the internet is evolving

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

0:41 'Clean meat' meatball taste test

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week