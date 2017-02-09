Bill seeks to replace Columbus Day with Montana Heritage Day

State lawmakers will consider a proposal this year to replace Columbus Day with a new holiday celebrating Montana's unique heritage.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2lsJKHC ) that Rep. Bridget Smith introduced the measure Wednesday that would declare the second Monday in October Montana Heritage Day.
Members of several tribes testified in support of the measure.
Smith, a Democrat who represents the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, says there is a lack of education about Christopher Columbus' acts of genocide against indigenous peoples.
Smith says she initially sought to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, which many cities and counties across the country have done. But she ultimately settled on Montana Heritage Day to be more inclusive.
A House committee will vote on Smith's proposal in coming days.
