Kennedy family members active in politics

Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy, poses for a portrait in his office Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Kennedy, the son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says he will run for Illinois governor in 2018. His bid brings the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what will likely be a sharply contested race to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
FILE- In this March 16, 1938 file photo, Joseph P. Kennedy, second from right, the new United States Ambassador to London, is shown as he welcomed the "first section" of his family - Mrs. Rose Kennedy, third from right, and five of their nine children - at Plymouth on their arrival in England. From left are Kathleen, Ambassador Kennedy, Mrs. Rose Kennedy, Patricia, Jean, Bobby. Teddy is in front. Joseph P. Kennedy was a financier and served as an ambassador to Great Britain under President Franklin Roosevelt. He was father to one U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, and two U.S. senators, Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Edward Kennedy. He died in 1969 at age 81.
FILE - In this March 30, 2015 file photo, former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy listens during the dedication of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States in Boston. The son of Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, served eight terms in the U.S. House representing Rhode Island.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy speaks before the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The son of Joseph and Rose Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, was assassinated in November 1963, at the age of 46, after serving less than three years. He was the youngest president ever elected and the first Roman Catholic. His book, "Profiles in Courage," won the Pulitzer Prize in history.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 63, is one of 11 children of Eunice and Robert Kennedy; his father was attorney general and a U.S. senator from New York. Robert Jr is an environmental activist and heads the Waterkeeper group to protect rivers. A vocal vaccination skeptic, Kennedy recently said that President Donald Trump asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety.
FILE - In this May 9, 1968 file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy speaks to the delegates of the United Auto Workers at a convention hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The seventh child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy was named U.S. attorney general after his brother's election in 1960. He was elected U.S. senator from New York in 1964. In 1968, during his campaign for the presidency, he was shot and killed in Los Angeles, moments after winning the California Democratic primary.
FILE - In this April 21, 2009 file photo, Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass. is seen at the SEED School of Washington. The youngest of nine children of Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, was elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 1962 and served until his death in August 2009 at the age of 77.
FILE - In this March 18, 1960 file photo, Jean Kennedy Smith and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sisters of Sen. John F. Kennedy, attend a series of political teas in Eau Claire, Altoon and Chippewa Falls, Wis. Jean Kennedy Smith, 88, sister of the late President John Kennedy, served as ambassador to Ireland under President Bill Clinton, while her sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver was married to Sargent Shriver, who was Democratic Vice President nominee in 1972.
FILE- In this March 18, 1964 file photo, Sargent Shriver talks during a news conference in Washington. Robert "Sargent" Shriver Jr., the Kennedy in-law whose career included directing the Peace Corps, fighting poverty and, less successfully, running for office, died in 2011 at the age of 95. His death came less than two years after the death of his wife, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. He and his wife had five children, including Maria Shriver, who was married to Arnold Schwarzenegger.
FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy waves before she delivers opening remarks during JFK International Symposium at Waseda University in Tokyo. The lone surviving child of the late President John F. Kennedy. She was appointed by President Barack Obama to become U.S. ambassador to Japan, the first woman to hold that post. Kennedy is an attorney and author, and is married with three children.
FILE - In this June 4, 2008 file photo, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington. The oldest child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, served two terms as Maryland's lieutenant governor but lost her bid for governor in 2002.
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2009 file photo shows former Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, son of the late Robert Kennedy, speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
FILE - In this July 17, 2012 file photo, Kerry Kennedy, ex-wife of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks after she appeared at the North Castle Justice Court in Armonk, N.Y.
FILE - In this June 9, 2012 file photo, former Maryland state Rep. Mark Shriver poses before a book-signing event in Potomac, Md., for his new book, "A Good Man: Rediscovering My Father, Sargent Shriver." The son of Robert "Sargent" and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, served in the Maryland legislature from 1995-2003.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, former Mayor of Santa Monica, Calf., Robert "Bobby" Sargent Shriver III, greets people guests at his father's Wake at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. The brother of former first lady of California Maria Shriver and son of Eunice and and Sargent Shriver, was a member of Santa Monica City Council and served as mayor in 2010 for eight months.
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2011 file photo, Maria Shriver smiles as she speaks about her father, R. Sargent Shriver, during a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy church in Potomac, Md.
FILE - In this June 21, 2011 file photo, former Gov. of California Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Energy Forum 2011 in Vienna, Austria. Schwarzenegger, 69, bodybuilder, actor, former California governor and now host of the TV show "The Apprentice," was born in Austria and became a naturalized American citizen in 1983. He married journalist and book author, Maria Shriver, in 1986. The couple has four children; they separated in 2011.
FILE - In this July 25, 2016 file photo, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., son of former Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Joseph P. "Joe" Kennedy III, son of former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and Sheila Rauch Kennedy, is serving his third term in the U.S. House representing Massachusetts.
