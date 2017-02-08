Ex-Illinois police chief pleads guilty to theft charge

A former southern Illinois police chief has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft charges and has been ordered to resign.
The Belleville News Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2ksJABB) that former East St. Louis Police Chief Michael D. Floore pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor theft by deception for collecting wages for work he didn't do. Floore was placed on 18 month conditional discharges, must perform 20 hours of community service and pay $540 in restitution to the MetroLink transit system.
He also must resign from the East St. Louis Police Department and can't work as a law enforcement officer while he's on probation.
Charges accused Floore of seeking compensation for security work he said he did for MetroLink but authorities said he didn't perform.
Floore can keep his state pension under a plea agreement.
