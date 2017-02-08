Campaign audit: 100s of potential violations by ex-lawmaker

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country' Pause

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

0:53 Smart City website launches in KC

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

0:33 High school basketball player Ball scores 92 points

1:29 Taps at the Tower commemorates start of World War I