National Politics

February 8, 2017 3:04 AM

Toledo officials vote to ban conversion therapy in city

The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

Officials in Toledo have banned conversion therapy in the city.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2kMbGcb ) that the Toledo City Council voted unanimously to ban the practice on Tuesday. The practice is meant to change a person's sexual orientation. It has been widely discredited by the medical community.

The council's new measure outlines the protection of sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals. It also makes conversion therapy a fourth-degree misdemeanor with an attached fine for each offense.

Council President Steven Steel called conversion therapy a "public health risk" during the meeting.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos