Open government website pioneered in California coming to NY

A website built to connect citizens with state government in California is coming to New York.
Digital Democracy was created by students at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and went live in 2015. Users can look up legislation, view committee hearings and connect with advocacy groups.
California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of those behind the privately funded site, says American government has failed to evolve with technology and that voters are hungry for the information they need to hold elected officials accountable.
Newsom, a Democrat, worked to launch Digital Democracy with former California lawmaker Sam Blakeslee, a Republican.
Digital Democracy is being started in New York in partnership with the NAACP New York State Conference.
Plans are underway to create sites in Texas and Florida next year.
