February 7, 2017 3:15 AM

Conflict of interest proposals go before Alaska lawmakers

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska lawmakers are considering a pair of measures that would tighten conflict of interest rules within the Legislature.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2jWi1Ch ) Monday that the proposals were brought by Independent Rep. Jason Grenn of Anchorage, who says Alaska has some of the nation's weakest rules regarding conflicts of interest.

Under the measures, a legislator found to have a conflict of interest would need a majority vote of the House or Senate to be able to vote on a piece of legislation.

Current Legislature rules only require one legislator to speak up before someone with a conflict of interest can vote.

The bill and accompanying resolution passed the House Judiciary Committee last week and will go before the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday.

