National Politics

February 6, 2017 6:59 PM

2017 Indiana Recreation Guide available online

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The state Department of Natural Resources says printed copies of its' 2017 Indiana Recreation Guide will be available for free later this month at retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other state properties.

The agency says the guide provides information on state parks, lakes, state park inns, fish and wildlife areas, state forests and other properties.

Printed guides also will be available at the DNR booth at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show Feb. 17-26 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

They also are available online at dnr.IN.gov/5280.htm.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos