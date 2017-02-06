US Rep. Pocan says Democrats must not become complacent

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says the challenge for Democrats upset with President Donald Trump is to keep them engaged and reminded of victories between now and the next election.
The Democrat who represents Madison in Congress told reporters Monday that people who are upset with Trump need to continue to be active and find both local and national groups to support causes they believe in.
Pocan says he sees parallels between unrest over the early days of Trump's presidency and what happened when protesters filled the streets after Gov. Scott Walker first took office in 2011 and proposed weakening public unions.
But Pocan says the Wisconsin fight then was primarily about one issue, collective bargaining rights. He says what's happening nationally now is about several issues but one person, Trump.
