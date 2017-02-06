National Politics

February 6, 2017 9:58 AM

San Francisco sheriff's deputy gave gun to felon boyfriend

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Federal prosecutors say a San Francisco Sheriff's deputy gave her duty pistol to a former inmate she allegedly had a relationship with, then claimed it was stolen in a made-up robbery at her home.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2kKioiv ) 52-year-old April Myres was arrested last Thursday after the gun was found inside the car of the former inmate, Antoine Fowler.

Prosecutors say the two had a romantic relationship when Fowler was imprisoned.

Prosecutors say Myres filed a claim with her insurance company last March alleging the theft of her personal property, including her handgun.

A search of Myres' home uncovered a number of the items she had reported stolen.

Myres was released on a $1 million secured bond. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

