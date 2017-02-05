National Politics

February 5, 2017 11:41 PM

House committee holds hearing on raising minimum wage

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont House committee is taking public testimony on raising the minimum wage.

House Democrats have proposed raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022.

This year, Vermont's minimum wage increased to $10 an hour, up from $9.60. It will increase next year to $10.50 and in 2019 and beyond, it will be tied to the inflation rate.

The House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs is holding a public hearing on the topic on Thursday evening in the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Phil Scott's spokeswoman says the economic impact should be assessed before moving forward.

