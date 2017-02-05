Sheriff's deputy calls Clatskanie Fire Department 'dodos'

The Columbia County sheriff's office in northwest Oregon is reviewing an incident where a deputy called a fire department "dodos" and an assault victim lying in the street a "speed bump."
Columbia County Sheriff Jeffrey M. Dickerson tells The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2lcwXIz) in a story on Saturday that a meeting is planned to discuss the matter.
Authorities say the recorded 911 calls made to the on-call deputy's home occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 15.
The deputy asked to have the Clatskanie Fire Department respond as it would be faster.
The dispatcher called back to say the fire department requested law enforcement, prompting the 'dodos' remark from the deputy.
Dickerson says the deputy correctly determined the victim would be best served if the fire department responded immediately.
Comments