National Politics

February 4, 2017 6:59 PM

Thousands march near Mar-a-Lago, protest Trump's travel ban

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

About three thousand demonstrators have marched near President Donald Trump's Florida estate to protest his now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.

The Saturday protest began with a rally outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach. The march headed two miles to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the International Red Cross is holding a fundraiser.

Protesters shouted anti-Trump slogans and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

Shortly before 8 p.m., several hundred people crossed a bridge and were demonstrating in front of Mar-a-Lago. About two dozen law-enforcement officers in riot gear were blocking the end of the bridge but there were no immediate problems.

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations.

