It's been 263 days since the Royals began the celebration on Citi Field. That was Nov. 1 and the Royals had just beaten the New York Mets and clinched the World Series title. In addition to the shiny rings and cool trophy that come with being the champs, the Royals knew they'd one day visit the White House and meet the President. That day came Thursday. Here is what President Barack Obama had to say about the Royals. White House video