Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.
C-SPAN

Royals

Royals barge into White House media briefing to present gifts

Before President Obama honored the 2015 World Series champions, manager Ned Yost and players Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez interrupted press secretary Josh Earnest’s regular morning media briefing. Earnest, a KC native and Royals fan, was given a personalized jersey by Yost and other gifts from the players. White House video.

Royals

Star reporters remember the life of Yordano Ventura

The Kansas City Star reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Rustin Dodd and columnist Vahe Gregorian shared their memories of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Ventura was killed in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic this weekend.

Royals

Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

Editor's Choice Videos