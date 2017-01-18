Trump pays surprise visit to his Washington hotel

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location Pause

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

5:09 Kim Anderson discusses Mizzou's latest road loss

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

2:10 Chiefs players pack up lockers at end of season

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest