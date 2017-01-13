Canadian women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser retires

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt Pause

3:00 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Stopping Steelers' power running game

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

11:23 Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game

3:50 Full court press: Meet the crew that keeps the Jayhawks ready for action

1:45 Deep Background: Automated cars at CES 2017