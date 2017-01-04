The Latest: Kander decries voter photo ID as lawmakers meet

The Latest on the start of the 2017 Missouri legislative session (all times local):
1 p.m.
Missouri Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander is warning Republican lawmakers not to go too far with photo voter identification policies.
Kander spoke against voter photo identification after he gaveled in the House for the start of the 2017 legislative session Wednesday.
A constitutional amendment passed by voters in November will trigger a requirement that voters present government-issued photo identification at the polls starting in June, with some exceptions.
Kander told Republican lawmakers not to add ID restrictions. He says doing so could disenfranchise voters.
Republican Rep. Justin Alferman, who supports photo identification, shook his head as Kander spoke. Republicans remained silent while Democrats applauded Kander.
Kander only has a few more days as secretary of state before his Republican successor Jay Ashcroft takes over. Ashcroft supports voter photo identification.
---
12:10 p.m.
Missouri's 2017 legislative session is underway.
Lawmakers gathered Wednesday at the Capitol for ceremonies to kick off the session.
Work is limited on the first day, but legislative leaders typically outline priorities and policy goals for the next five months.
Republicans hold commanding majorities in both the House and the Senate, though they've been checked for eight years by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' Jan. 9 inauguration is expected to open the floodgates for GOP priorities that have stalled under Nixon.
GOP leaders say a right-to-work bill barring mandatory union fees will be a top priority.
---
12:10 a.m.
Missouri lawmakers will start the 2017 legislative session with a new ally for Republicans: Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.
Legislators will meet for the first day of session Wednesday at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
Republicans hold commanding majorities in both the House and Senate. But GOP lawmakers for eight years were checked by outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Nixon was barred by terms limits from seeking re-election. His Republican predecessor takes office Jan. 9.
Greitens shares top priorities with Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard. All three want to pass a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees, which the legislative leaders say will be one of the first goals for the session.
