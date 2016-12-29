Heller says he'll seek re-election to Senate in 2018

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he'll run for re-election to the Senate in 2018 rather than running for governor.
Heller announced his plan in a statement on Facebook and through Twitter on Thursday. He said serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but he believes he can do the most good as Nevada's senior senator.
Heller has held the seat since 2011, when he finished the term of Sen. John Ensign after Ensign resigned amid an ethics investigation.
Observers had speculated whether Heller would try to retain that seat or return to Nevada and seek the governorship when Gov. Brian Sandoval's term ends.
Nevada's junior senator will be Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who won a tight race in November to replace longtime Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.
