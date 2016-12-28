National Politics

December 28, 2016 6:54 AM

Dallas County sets jail bond measure amount at $22.9M

The Associated Press
ADEL, Iowa

Dallas County supervisors have set the bond measure for a law enforcement center and jail at $22.9 million.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2iqrg9l ) that the county board approved the figure Tuesday for voters to consider at the May 2 election.

Voters have rejected plans to build a replacement jail three times since 2013 as county officials struggle with jail overcrowding.

A consultant found earlier this year that the county could save $22 million over 30 years if it were to build a replacement jail and stops paying neighboring counties to house inmates. The Dallas County Jail has 48 beds, but the county averages 69 prisoners daily.

