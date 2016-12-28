National Politics

December 28, 2016 5:29 AM

Dem wins special election to replace Seng in Iowa Senate

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

State Rep. Jim Lykam has won the special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat in District 45.

The Democrat received more than 73 percent of the votes in Tuesday's balloting, beating Republican Michael Gonzales and Libertarian Severin Gilbert. The seat was left open by the September death of Democratic Sen. Joe Seng. The eastern Iowa district includes parts of Davenport.

Lykam's win will provide Democrats with their 20th seat in the Senate, which will be dominated by the Republicans' 29 members. The GOP also will control the Iowa House.

Another special election will be needed to fill Lykam's 89th House District seat.

