In JoCo city council races, incumbents rule — with a few notable exceptions

Incumbents carried the day in the vast majority of Johnson County elections Tuesday, with several notable exceptions, including in Overland Park and Lenexa.
In unofficial final results, Overland Park Ward 4 City Councilman Terry Goodman was defeated in his run for a fifth term, falling to a challenge from newcomer Gina Burke. She had posted a lengthy Facebook message alleging that he had pestered her not to run because he didn’t think she had the necessary civic credentials or experience. She argued she would bring fresh insights to the city council. Goodman emphasized his years of experience, commitment to public service and competent leadership.
In Lenexa, Ward 2 challenger Bill Nicks defeated incumbent Stacy Knipp and Ward 3 challenger Corey Hunt defeated incumbent Lou Serrone. There were other upsets in Merriam and Mission.
Following are the unofficial winners in the various races. All will serve four-year terms unless otherwise noted.
City Council races
Bonner Springs
▪ Council member Ward 4: Joe Peterson
De Soto
▪ Two council members at-large: Robert Daniels, Kevin Honomichl
Edgerton
▪ Two council members at-large: Josh Lewis, Ron Conus
Fairway
▪ Council member Ward 1: Kelly-Ann Buszek
▪ Council member Ward 2: Dan Bailey
▪ Council member Ward 3: David Watkins (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 4: Tanya Keys (Incumbent)
Gardner
▪ Two council members at-large: Randy Gregorcyk, Mark Baldwin
Lake Quivira
▪ Two council members at-large: Brady Lilja (Incumbent), John T. Christy
Leawood
▪ Council member Ward 1: Debra Filla (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 2: Mary Larson
▪ Council member Ward 3: Chuck Sipple (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 3: Lisa Harrison, (two-year unexpired term)
▪ Council member Ward 4: Julie A. Cain (Incumbent)
Lenexa
▪ Lenexa, Council member Ward 1: Joe Karlin (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 2: Bill Nicks
▪ Council member Ward 3: Corey Hunt
▪ Council member Ward 4: Mandy Stuke (Incumbent)
Merriam
▪ Council member Ward 1: Scott Diebold (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 2 (tie): Brian Knaff (Incumbent), Patty Newkirk
▪ Council member Ward 3: Christine Evans Hands (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 4: David Neal
Mission
▪ Council members Ward 1: Hillary Parker Thomas
▪ Council members Ward 2: Arcie Rothrock (Incumbent)
▪ Council members Ward 3: Debra L. Kring (incumbent)
▪ Council members Ward 4: Sollie Flora
Mission Hills
Two council members at-large: Bill Bruning (Incumbent), Barbara K. Nelson (Incumbent)
Mission Woods
Five council members at-large, (two-year terms): Lauren Aleshire and Amy McAnarney (tie); Joan R. Ruff (Incumbent); Thomas A. Clemente; Michael C. Knierim and William G. Young (tie). Official results will come later.
Olathe
▪ One council member at-large: Karin Brownlee
▪ Council member Ward 3: Wes McCoy (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 4: Marge Vogt (Incumbent)
Overland Park
▪ Council member Ward 1: Logan Heley
▪ Council member Ward 2: Curt Skoog (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 3: Jim Kite (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 4: Gina Burke
▪ Council member Ward 5: John H. Thompson
▪ Council member Ward 5: (two-year unexpired term) Faris Farassati (Incumbent)
▪ Council member Ward 6: Chris Newlin
Prairie Village
▪ Council member, Ward 1: Jori Nelson (Incumbent)
▪ Council member, Ward 2: Ronald Nelson
▪ Council member, Ward 3: Tucker Poling
▪ Council member, Ward 4: Sheila Myers (Incumbent)
▪ Council member, Ward 5: Daniel Runion (Incumbent)
▪ Council member, Ward 6: Terrence Gallagher (Incumbent)
Roeland Park
▪ Council member, Ward 1: Tom Madigan
▪ Council member, Ward 2: Jen Hill
▪ Council member, Ward 3: Claudia McCormack
▪ Council member, Ward 4: Jim Kelly
Shawnee
▪ Council member, Ward 1: Matthew Zimmerman
▪ Council member, Ward 2: Mike Kemmling (Incumbent)
▪ Council member, Ward 3: Justin Adrian
▪ Council member, Ward 4: Lindsey Constance
Spring Hill
▪ Two council members at-large: Chris W. Leaton (Incumbent), Scott P. Snavely (Incumbent)
Westwood
▪ Three council members at-large: Jason P. Hannaman (Incumbent), Lisa Cummins (Incumbent), Jeff Harris
Westwood Hills
▪ Five council members at-large, two-year term: Karen Shelor Sexton (Incumbent); Rosemary Podrebarac (Incumbent); Mary B. Becker; John Weedman; Ludwig G. Villasi (Incumbent)
Water District #1 of Johnson County
▪ Board member - Position 3: Kay Heley
▪ Board Member, Position 4: Bob Reese (Incumbent)
▪ Board Member, Position 5: Brenda Cherpitel (Incumbent)
Comments