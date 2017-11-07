Gerlach re-elected Overland Park mayor

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach hugged his wife, Jill Gerlach and smiled as his re-election to a fourth term as Overland Park mayor was announced on Nov. 7, 2017, during a election watch party at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park. Gerlach defeated former Kansas state Rep. Charlotte O’Hara, a Republican. His daughter, Katie Gerlach (right) looked on. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com