Park Hill leads parade of Kansas City area districts approving bond issues

Kansas City area voters embraced a host of school district bond issues Tuesday.
Ten districts made their bids, most of them seeking relief that would not raise current tax rates. All won except for Midway in Cass County, which fell just short.
The bond issues required a supermajority of 57.1 percent (four-sevenths) to pass.
Park Hill: The district’s bid for a $110 million bond issue won overwhelmingly.
In final but unofficial returns, 84 percent of the voters said yes to the proposal.
The district sought the bond issue to help finance plans for a new elementary school and a new middle school to help accommodate its steady growth over many years.
The bond issue, which does not increase the district’s tax rate, aimed to fund other projects as well, including an innovation studio for high school students, a larger support services facility and classroom improvements across the district.
Independence: Voters came out in favor of a $38 million no-tax-increase bond issue in Independence, with 85 percent of the voters saying yes.
The district sought the funding to build an elementary school. It also is planning high school renovations, including new classrooms and science labs at Truman High School; new commercial kitchens, a new gym and science classrooms at Van Horn High School; and classrooms and science labs at William Chrisman High School.
Kearney: The district’s bid for a $27 million bond issue coasted to victory.
The no-tax-increase measure won 84 percent of the vote.
The district wants to build new classrooms, a new gymnasium and security for the high school; new and renovated classrooms in the junior high and middle school; playground safety enhancements in the elementary schools; and a new early childhood center.
Belton: Voters approved Belton’s $20 million bond request, with 67 percent favoring the no-tax-increase bond issue.
The district wants to expand its high school to bring freshman students onto the campus, plus build a performing arts center, gym and aquatics center.
Fort Osage: Voters were favoring both of two tax issues in Fort Osage.
An $11.4 million bond issue, which needed 57.1 percent to pass, cruised with 79 percent in favor.
The district’s bid for a 67-cent levy increase also won, with 65 percent saying yes. The levy increase needed just a simple majority to pass.
The district sought the bond issue to build an early childhood center and to improve the district stadium. It also wants new playgrounds at five elementary schools and new roofs for several schools.
Grandview: The district’s $9 million bond issue won with 74 percent of the vote.
Grandview sought the no-tax-increase measure for several needs, including safety and security upgrades, window and roof replacement, classroom renovations, athletic facility upgrades and new music instruments.
North Platte: The district’s $6.2 million no-tax-increase bond issue won with 81 percent voting in support.
The revenue boost would fund major renovations to the junior high school, repair the roof and facade of the high school and fund foundation and roof repairs for the elementary school.
Lone Jack: A $3.75 million no-tax-increase bond issue won easily in Lone Jack, taking 80 percent of the vote.
The funding would support new classrooms, a link between the high school and agriculture building, and a storm shelter to serve the high school and provide a separate shelter area for residents.
Midway: The district’s $3.7 million bond issue came up just short in final, unofficial results, with 56.06 percent of the vote in favor. The measure needed 57.1 percent to pass.
The bond issue, which would have increased the district’s tax levy for debt service by 15 cents, was intended to renovate classrooms and increase building security, among other projects.
Strasburg: Voters said yes to a $1.2 million no-tax-increase bond issue. The measure passed with 77 percent voting in favor of a storm shelter room that would double as the band room, and other projects.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
