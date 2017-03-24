Pros and cons: Kansas Citians will vote on marijuana penalities

Donald Trump's wife Melania talks about growing up in Slovenia, American citizenship and her appreciation for veterans. "Donald has always been an amazing leader, now he will go to work for you," she said about the Republican presidential nominee.
Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.
While stopping briefly at an election watch party at Hamburger Mary's in Kansas City, Katherine Myers provides a fashion run-down of her pantsuit, a show of support for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
While waiting in a huge line at Northland Cathedral in Kansas City, Mo. on Election Tuesday, Missouri voters wish they could have cast their ballots in advance like their neighbors across the state line in Kansas. While voters in the northland had long waits, Kansas voters and officials describe a much smoother process.