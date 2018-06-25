Kansas school funding still inadequate, Supreme Court says

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate, but gave the Legislature another year to fix it.

"The State has not met the adequacy requirement in Article 6 of the Kansas Constitution under its proposed remediation plan," the court ruling said. "But if the State chooses to make timely financial adjustments in response to the problems identified with the plan and its accompanying calculations and then completes that plan, the State can bring the K-12 public education financing system into constitutional compliance."

The court ruled the Legislature has met its responsibility to equitably distribute funding, one of two prongs it has to meet to achieve a constitutional result.

The Gannon case is a long-running battle between the Kansas Legislature, which claims it provides plenty of money for schools, and districts, which argue they don't get enough to provide a quality education.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It's a court issue because the Legislature is bound by the state constitution to provide "suitable" funding for education.





The Supreme Court has previously ruled that the Legislature wasn't fulfilling its obligation, and that school funding has to meet two tests to satisfy the constitutional mandate:

First, funding has to be adequate, meaning that there's enough total money in the system for schools to provide a quality education.





And second, funding must be equitable, meaning that state resources are allocated to give poor children the opportunity to obtain an education of roughly similar quality to what's provided in wealthy districts.





In October, the court set a series of deadlines to correct inadequacies and inequities the justices found. Lawmakers were ordered to provide a school finance plan that the court could review before June 30 — this Saturday — which is the end of the state's fiscal year.

Lawmakers responded to the court order with a plan to phase in about a $500 million increase over the next five years.





But that falls substantially short of the $1.7 billion to $2 billion increase recommended by a Texas A&M expert the Legislature hired to analyze school funding and make recommendations.

Because of the wide divergence between the Legislature and its own consultant, the justices appeared mostly skeptical of the state's position when the case was argued before the court in May.

Wichita, the state's largest school district, projects about $19 million in additional state funding for the coming year.





Continue to follow KansasCity.com for updates on this story.