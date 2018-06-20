Plans for a Sikh temple in Lenexa raise concerns, but also draw praise

The Lenexa City Council has endorsed plans for a new worship temple for a growing Sikh community, despite some concerns that the building is too big and doesn’t fit well with surrounding neighborhoods.
The Council voted 4-2 Tuesday night in favor of a preliminary plan for the Midwest Sikh worship space, also known as a gurdwara, at the northeast corner of 101st Street and Lone Elm Road.
“I think it’s a beautiful building,” Councilman Andy Huckaba said in support of the $4 million project. Council members Mandy Stuke, Corey Hunt and Steve Lemons also voted for the preliminary plan.
But the building as conceived was not supported by Ward 2 council members Bill Nicks and Thomas Nolte, who represent the area where the temple will be built.
“This design is too massive to be dropped into the middle of four single-family residential subdivisions,” Nicks said. “I think we can design a temple that fits these surroundings.”
The Sikh community is sensitive to nearby residents’ concerns and will work hard to be a great neighbor, Midwest Sikh Association member Satinder Hundal said after the vote. The group currently worships at a small temple at 6834 Pflumm Road in Shawnee but has outgrown that space and needs to expand.
The final development plan will come back to council later this year for approval. The site is an undeveloped 12-acre tract of land at 101st and Lone Elm. If a final plan passes, Hundal said they hope to break ground next spring and be ready for occupancy about a year later.
“Because we are moving into the city, we do want to honor and respect everyone’s wishes and suggestions,” she said.
Several residents spoke in opposition to the project before the council vote, although all emphasized that they welcome this growing faith community to Lenexa. They simply felt the building’s design, height and gold domes aren’t really compatible with the single family homes in the nearby neighborhoods.
“It is my personal opinion this will look out of place,” said Matt McCoy, who lives on West 98th Street. He also worried it will negatively impact property values.
Others worried about traffic from the new facility and whether it will have sufficient off-street parking.
But Natalie VanLiew, who lives on West 99th Street, praised the project.
“I want Lenexa to continue to be a community that embraces diversity in our architecture and in our community and in our people,” she said.
The plan calls for a two-story building with 13,000-square-feet on the lower floor and 11,000-square-feet on the second floor. It would be approximately 40 feet tall, not including the domes, which top out at 57 feet. It is planned for 126 parking spaces, but the 12-acre site has plenty of room to add more parking spaces if needed in the future.
Architect Pradeep Shukla, who is also a member of the Sikh group, pointed out that Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints across the street from the site has a bigger footprint, with 24,000-square-feet all in one floor and a steeple that tops out at 70 feet high. He said the gold domes are symbols for Sikh architecture just as the cross is a symbol for Christianity.
The community started out with about 25 families in 1987 and has grown to about 200 families with about 325 members. Most members are from Johnson County, including Shawnee, Olathe, Lenexa, Overland Park and Leawood, but some come from as far away at Platte City and Lee’s Summit.
As the association has grown, members have been planning for a new building since 2011, Hundal said. But they don’t expect to experience explosive growth, and their numbers should not pose a big traffic or parking burden, she said.
The overall property is approximately 42 acres. Aside from the 12 acres for the gurdwara, the association anticipates selling the balance of the property for development of a new single-family residential subdivision with 73 lots. Many of those homebuyers would come from the Sikh community who want to be near the temple, Hundal said.
She said the group is thrilled to come to Lenexa but realized some residents would have questions and concerns, and the Sikh community will continue to strive for a ongoing conversation with the neighbors.
“It’s a new culture. It’s a new temple that they are not familiar with,” she said. “It’s completely understandable.”
Comments