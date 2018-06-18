State threatens to shut down Jackson County jail elevators unless they are fixed soon

A state inspector has threatened to shut down six elevators at the Jackson County Detention Center unless officials fix "life safety" concerns that the inspector said should have been taken care of a year ago.
County legislators approved an emergency $100,000 appropriation Monday to make those fixes and scheduled a closed-door meeting for next week to discuss why no one followed through on addressing those concerns when they were first raised in 2017.
Officials declined to publicly name the county employee who signed off on last year's state inspection report but did not take steps to fix the problems. They said that person is still on the county payroll but is no longer assigned to the corrections department, which oversees the jail complex in downtown Kansas City.
"I"m not asking for the person's name," legislator Dan Tarwater said. "I believe they should be fired."
Deficiencies with some of the four-building complex's 17 elevators were among many criticisms raised in last month's grand jury report on jail conditions and operations.
When jurors toured the facility in February, they observed "elevators that did not work, and working elevators that were remarkably slow, which caused safety concerns for jail staff."
In a June 6 email to county facilities management administrator Joseph Tomlinson, state inspector Dixon Liljegren said that "during this year's annual safety inspections at the detention center, it was clear that none of the violations from last year's test have been corrected."
He said he was halting the rest of his inspection until he saw proof that the county would address those safety concerns.
"If no movement is made to correct the issue," he said, "all 6 units in the detention center will be taken out of service until corrections are made."
The safety concerns included a machine room door that couldn't be opened from the inside without a key, as required, as well as a variety of issues with the cables.
"It's my understanding that the cables were frayed," Tarwater said.
No, public works director Brian Gaddie said. The issue is that the cables are stretched out — "elongated," as he put it — and thinner than when they were new.
"This is very scary," legislator Crystal Williams said.
The sudden threat to shut down the elevators did not give the county time to competitively bid the project, normally a six-week process, purchasing administrator Barbara Casamento said in a memo to County Executive Frank White, whose staffers run the jail.
A contract for $68,857 contract is being awarded to MEI Total Elevator Solutions. County officials set aside the rest of the $100,000 appropriation to pay for any unexpected costs.
