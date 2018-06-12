Greitens illegally hired impeachment lawyers, should pay them himself, Barnes says

The Missouri Republican who led efforts to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens wants the state to refuse payment to the ex-governor's outside attorneys and argues that their fees "should be borne exclusively by Eric Greitens himself."
Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, chairs the House committee that spent all spring investigating allegations against the former governor. In a letter dated Monday, he asked Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman to refuse payment to two attorneys who were hired to help Greitens fend off possible impeachment.
The two lawyers, Ross Garber and Edward Greim, billed the state for more than $150,000 in legal fees and expenses.
In his letter, Barnes argues that Greitens broke state law by hiring outside counsel without authorization, and he told Steelman she had "an obligation to withhold all payment to ... Garber and Greim."
"Missouri taxpayers should not be on the hook for lawyers that Eric Greitens used for his own personal purposes," Barnes said. "Accordingly, if Garber and Greim seek compensation, they should do so from Eric Greitens himself, not Missouri taxpayers."
Barnes' concerns echoed those expressed by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, and Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who has said Greitens hired the two lawyers illegally.
In the letter, Barnes alleges that Greitens broke state law by participating in a contract decision, participating in a decision where he is not impartial and benefiting from a contract decision.
Garber has previously defended his hiring, saying the state needs an attorney to represent the office of the governor, not one who is loyal to the individual. He has represented other governors facing impeachment proceedings.
Barnes argued there is no need for an attorney to represent the office of the governor because impeachment proceedings concern the individual governor, not the position.
The Missouri Office of Administration, Garber and Greim did not immediately return requests for comment.
Garber is a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer. Greim works for the Graves Garrett firm in Kansas City.
Comments