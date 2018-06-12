Democratic attorney calls for investigation of Olathe Republican running for House

A Democratic lawmaker and attorney is calling for a criminal investigation of an Olathe Republican running for an open House seat.
Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, said during a press conference Tuesday morning that he is asking the Johnson County district attorney and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to investigate Adam Thomas of Olathe for election perjury and possible criminal conspiracy.
Miller presented a case that Thomas does not live in the district where he is running and does not reside in the house listed on his candidate filing.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a phone call Tuesday morning, but said in an email that afternoon: "Just know the charges are baseless and we'll have a full statement here very very shortly."
Neither Kobach's office nor the Johnson County district attorney's office responded to requests for comment.
Thomas last year sought the Ward Three seat on the Olathe City Council. During that race, he listed a home on South Apache Lane in Olathe as his address. He lost by four votes.
When he filed to run for the House seat in District 26, Thomas listed a different address, this time on East 152nd Street in Olathe.
Miller said the landlord of the property Thomas lists on his candidate filings has signed an affidavit stating that neither Thomas nor his wife is a tenant at her property.
Miller also said the tenant of the home on 152nd Street, who is registered to vote at that address, was a donor to Thomas' 2017 City Council run.
Court records also show that Thomas was the subject of state warrants for unpaid taxes in 2014 and 2018 and that he filed for bankruptcy in 2005.
The allegations by Miller come after he unsuccessfully challenged the residency of a GOP candidate in Wichita. Both men challenged by Miller live in Republican-held districts and are the only candidates from their party in the race.
House District 26 includes part of Olathe and Spring Hill. Former state representative Larry Campbell held the seat until earlier this year, when he resigned to become Gov. Jeff Colyer's budget director.
His replacement, fellow Republican Frank Trimboli, did not file for the race.
Olathe Democrat Deann Mitchell, whom Miller is representing as an attorney, is running against Thomas.
