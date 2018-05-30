Woman in Greitens case grapples with personal life being part of ‘state history’

The woman at the center of the scandal that has hounded Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was granted a small relief by his decision to step down because it means she’ll no longer have to testify before a House committee next week.
Lawmakers spent part of last week reading transcripts — aloud — of a deposition in which she was grilled by the governor’s attorneys about her sexual technique and whether she was aroused by the novel “Fifty Shades of Grey” in an effort to discredit her allegations that the governor photographed her without her consent and forced himself on her in his basement in 2015.
“I think it was extremely difficult because there are very personal facts that were being read into the record, the record that’s going to exist forever in state history,” said Scott Simpson, the St. Charles-based attorney that represents the woman. “She was doing her best to avoid the news and to avoid reading about this, so I’m hopeful that that helped make the process a little easier.”
The woman was scheduled to appear before the House committee investigating the governor on June 5 for a hearing, which Simpson expected to be public.
He said this “would have drastically altered her ability to stay private,” but he's hopeful that the governor’s decision to resign “allows her to get back to being just a private person.”
The woman never wanted the details of her encounters with the governor made public, but her personal life was thrust into the spotlight after her ex-husband shared audio he had surreptitiously recorded of a conversation about the affair.
It was later revealed that her ex-husband’s attorney had received $120,000 from Scott Faughn, the publisher of The Missouri Times, around the time the information became public.
Lawmakers and Greitens’ attorneys have questioned Faughn’s claim that the money is his own. Al Watkins, the attorney for the ex-husband, has suggested the money came from a Republican donor with a grudge against Greitens.
“The fact is that somebody had an agenda,” Simpson said. “They were willing to pay $120,000 to advance that agenda. And they did it at her expense. And that was extremely troubling to her.”
The scandal has dominated Missouri politics since January, spurring criminal and legislative investigations.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner dropped the case shortly before a trial was set to begin earlier this month, but Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has been appointed as a special prosecutor, and her investigation remains ongoing.
“We don’t know what the special prosecutor is going to do. There is no deal with the soon-to-be former governor with the special prosecutor … which is the piece of the case that directly impacts her,” Simpson said.
Gardner’s office dismissed an unrelated computer tampering case against Greitens on Wednesday following an agreement with the governor’s attorneys and Greitens’ announcement of his resignation.
Simpson said his client was not warned about the agreement in the tampering case, which was separate from the allegations involving his client’s encounters with Greitens.
Simpson would not comment on whether his client has spoken to Baker’s office since the Jackson County Democrat was appointed special prosecutor, nor would he comment on whether his client would testify if Baker files new charges against the governor.
“When Eric Greitens denied the allegations, he denied the ones that were the most hurtful to her, and once that happened she found herself in a story she didn’t want to be in and faced with a decision of … ‘Do I sit back and let him call me a liar?’ ” Simpson said. “And it’s unfortunate she was ever in that situation.”
