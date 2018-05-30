St. Louis Circuit Attorney drops felony charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner held a press conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am to announce that she will be dropping the charges in the Felony Tampering with a Computer case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn wouldn't say where he got the money he gave to Al Watkins. Faun says it was for audio outlining allegations against Gov. Greitens. Faughn's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, sparred with Rep. Jay Barnes in this clip.
Missouri lawmakers read testimony from Gov. Eric Greitens' alleged victim from a deposition in the now-dropped criminal case against the governor. Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about high personal details.
Gov. Eric Greitens' attorney grilled his alleged victim on whether she ever saw the photo that she claims the governor took to keep her silent and suggested that the threat of a photo would have been as effective as an actual photo.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Attorney Jack Garvey speaks to reporters after Tuesday’s court hearing in St. Louis on the governor’s computer tampering charge. An indictment has yet to filed in the case.
