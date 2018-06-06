Teardowns have divided Prairie Village. Now residents have a chance to weigh in

Preserving Prairie Village's character After months of debate, the Prairie Village City Council is ready to seek input from residents on the contentious issue of teardowns and new home rebuilds. The council will hold public hearings and hopes to adopt guidelines by late summer. Tammy Ljungblad ×

