Missouri lawmakers want Greitens to testify June 4. His lawyers say he might not show

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens as a precursor to possible impeachment has sent a subpoena to the governor demanding he appear to answer questions on June 4.

Rep. Jay Barnes, a Jefferson City Republican and chairman of the committee, announced the subpoena Friday afternoon. He said he also wants Austin Chambers, the governor's top political adviser, to testify.

Chambers runs A New Missouri Inc., the governor's political nonprofit.

One of Greitens' criminal defense attorneys, Michelle Nasser, told the committee that she did not know whether Greitens would testify.

Barnes and Greitens' lead criminal defense attorney, Ed Dowd, got into a heated back-and-forth Thursday during a committee hearing over whether the governor would ever testify. Dowd told the Springfield News-Leader that the House can subpoena Greitens but "they can't make him testify."

Dowd was not in Jefferson City on Friday.

As part of both the legislative investigation and the criminal case against the governor in St. Louis, the woman who has accused Greitens of coercive and violent sexual misconduct has repeatedly testified under oath, Barnes noted, including a nine-hour deposition by the governor's lawyers.

He said the woman is expected to testify to the committee again on June 5. Her identity has not been publicly revealed.

Rep. Don Phillips, a Kimberling City Republican and the committee's vice chairman, noted Friday that he was a state trooper for 28 years with the Missouri Highway Patrol. He said that in his experience, "those that don’t have anything to hide are more than willing to speak with you. Those with something to hide are reluctant to speak with you."

A felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens was dropped earlier this month by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. But Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was assigned to look at the case to consider refiling charges.

Greitens also faces a felony computer-tampering charge stemming from allegations he stole and misused a donor list belonging to The Mission Continues, a veteran's charity he founded in 2007.

His attorneys have said it's unclear whether they will allow him to testify to the House committee while he still faces criminal charges.

Barnes said Greitens has been discussing the case with various lawmakers as an effort to stave off impeachment.

"If he is capable of doing that," Barnes said, "he is capable of coming to this committee and testifying under oath."

Meanwhile, in testimony to the House committee on Friday, an expert who analyzed Greitens’ cellphone said he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with the woman, but all three were “benign.”





The woman has testified that Greitens bound, blindfolded and took a photo of her while she was at least partially nude in the basement of his home on March 21, 2015.





Forensics expert Brian Koberna testified that he found traces of three deleted photos on that date that were “absolutely benign.” He said it’s possible there were more deleted photos for which traces no longer exist.