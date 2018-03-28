Legislators move to fix pervasive secrecy surrounding Kansas child deaths

The Kansas House took a major step Wednesday toward allowing the public to have more information after a child dies of abuse or neglect.
After a 12-minute debate, lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a proposal that would require the Kansas Department for Children and Families to release some information after a death. That information includes whether the child had been reported to the state hotline and what, if any, services had been provided to the family.
The vote comes after several high-profile deaths in the past several years. Frustrated lawmakers, as well as child advocates across the state, have said more must be known about theses cases so the system improves and other children are protected.
“I know that child welfare has been an issue that has been top of mind for many of us over the last couple of years ... and it is an important topic that needs further work," said Blaine Finch, an Ottawa Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which handled the bill. "But this is a step in the right direction, and I’m supporting it for that reason.”
The bill is expected to have a final vote in the House Thursday, but there was no opposition voiced during the floor debate. If it passes, the measure goes to the Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to accept the House version. If they don't, the bill would be sent to a conference committee to work out any differences. After that, each chamber would vote again.
The Star has fought for years to obtain records and information after several horrific child deaths, including the 2015 death of a Kansas City, Kan., boy whose body was fed to pigs.
In a months-long investigation into the secrecy that permeates Kansas government, The Star found in late November a pervasive effort inside DCF to avoid transparency, hiding behind privacy laws and internal procedures — even instructing employees to shred notes taken in meetings where the death of a child was discussed.
Lori Ross is a long-time child advocate in Missouri who has gone to Topeka in recent months to demand change. She said Wednesday's initial House vote shows legislators are listening.
"I am absolutely thrilled that the lawmakers are taking this as seriously as they are," Ross said. "Ultimately, the fact that they continue to track it all down and are focused on it, is very encouraging. ... It’s always been my belief that transparency allows a system the opportunity to improve. As long as people are covering up something that went wrong, it doesn’t allow anything to get better."
Earlier this year, DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel and Gov. Jeff Colyer pushed for the bill releasing some information after a child's death. For months, the pair has vowed to be more transparent.
In explaining the bill Wednesday, Finch reminded lawmakers that DCF brought the measure to the Legislature.
"They are striving to have more openness concerning these incidents,” he said.
The measure says that after a child dies from abuse or neglect, the DCF secretary shall release within seven days the age and sex of the child, date of the fatality, a summary of previous reports to the agency and findings, as well as any department recommendations of services provided.
Also, if a child dies while in state custody, the bill requires the DCF secretary to release the age and sex of the child, date of the fatality and summary of the facts surrounding the death. This section relates directly to children who die in foster care and the death is considered an accident.
While lawmakers say the disclosure bill is a move in the right direction, some worry that it doesn't go far enough.
“This bill is not what a lot of people think we ought to have," said Rep. John Carmichael, a Wichita Democrat. "There are a lot of folks who want much more public disclosure and much more disclosure to the families of the children who have died."
But, he said, it's a crucial beginning.
"I think it’s reasonably crafted to eventually get us to where we need to be regarding what I believe to have been a pattern of secrecy and coverup at DCF under a prior administration.”
The measure encountered a winding road on its way to the House floor.
It started out as House Bill 2728, introduced by Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican, on behalf of the Department for Children and Families. After being assigned to the House Judiciary Committee, the bill was sent to the House Appropriations Committee and then referred back to the Judiciary Committee, where a hearing was held on March 6.
But on March 22, the committee pulled a "gut-and-go" on the measure. It stripped the language in Senate Bill 336, which contained provisions that would provide compensation for those who have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, and replaced it with language from HB 2728, including the disclosure of information in child deaths. The House Judiciary Committee then advanced the bill to the House floor for debate.
The "gut-and-go" tactic also was featured in the Star series, which found that Kansas has one of the darkest state governments in the nation. The report revealed that the procedure, in which lawmakers strip the language in a bill that usually has already passed one chamber and insert a totally unrelated measure, has become commonplace in Kansas.
Some lawmakers, while acknowledging that the procedure keeps the public in the dark on the legislative process, say it is sometimes necessary to get measures passed.
Current Kansas law says that information shall become public record after a child's death or near death. But that's not what typically happens.
The goal of a 2004 law was to allow for full disclosure after a death or serious injury. Child welfare officials pushed back and compromises had to be made.
And in the end, the law included a provision that says any "affected individual" should be notified when a request for records is received. Within days, those individuals can ask the court to keep the records sealed.
A judge then rules on the motion. In most cases, records can be sealed for months if not years at a time.
If the measure the House advanced Wednesday eventually becomes law, it will mean at least some information is provided to the public.
"I welcome the provisions of this bill that will shine more light on what happens in the case of child fatalities," said Rep. Linda Gallagher, a Lenexa Republican and member of a task force studying child welfare in Kansas. "I and the other members of the task force have been obviously concerned with the several child fatalities that have occurred of children in the child welfare system over the last few years."
Lawmakers, including Gallagher, praised the new DCF administration.
Rep. Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat, said Meier-Hummel is a "good fit" for the state agency.
"I think she will prove to be the secretary that we hope we would have," Miller said. But, he also said he wanted to make his colleagues aware of a recent exchange he had with her during a committee hearing.
"I asked, 'Would you not agree that the altering of records of the destruction of evidence would be evidence of crime?'" Miller said on the House floor.
"'Certainly,' she said. 'Very concerning.'"
Miller said he asked her: "You have not seen that?"
And the Topeka lawmaker said Meier-Hummel's response was: "No, I saw that. Yes, I mean, before I got here. I’ve seen it since. I’ve reviewed cases, yes."
He said he replied: “But nothing has been referred to law enforcement?”
She said: "Not at this point in time."
Miller said it's crucial that the Legislature stay focused on child welfare in the state and what happens when workers are found to have broken the law.
"If people working for the state of Kansas can commit crimes and do so with impunity, we will continue to see horrible results of that inattention," Miller said. "I'm down here today to make this profound point so that those people who have committed crimes, whatever they are and whoever they are, are brought to justice by those people that can do so."
