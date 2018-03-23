Justice served? Public defender juggles more than 100 cases

From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearizati
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the
In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri to wed.
About 80 people turned out for a Northeast Johnson County forum on this year's dramatic increase in residential appraisals. People have until March 28 to appeal if they think their home appraisal is too high.
On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the form
Keith Strawn was sentenced to jail for transporting his 15-year-old daughter, Heather, from Idaho to Missouri so she could wed her rapist, Aaron Seaton. The hour-long sentencing hearing from May 2016 has been edited for brevity.
Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert discusses concerns about an approach that big box stores like Target are using to challenge their county appraisals. That could dramatically reduce property tax revenues for schools and government services