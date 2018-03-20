Huge CityPlace fire a year ago held lessons for Overland Park

SHARE COPY LINK A massive eight-alarm fire consumed an apartment building under construction at a multimillion-dollar development in Overland Park on March 20. The blaze sparked fires at many homes in the nearby. The video includes footage from Overland Park Fire Shane Keyser and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

