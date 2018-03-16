Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia

From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
Alexa Ard Monty Davis
Big Box store appraisal worries

Government & Politics

Big Box store appraisal worries

Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert discusses concerns about an approach that big box stores like Target are using to challenge their county appraisals. That could dramatically reduce property tax revenues for schools and government services