Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Addressing JoCo appraisal increases

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Why is this Kansas Republican leaving his party to join Greg Orman's campaign?

Listen: Judge scolds father of 15-year-old bride. 'Your daughter needed a parent'

President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him. The Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him. The Associated Press

Government & Politics

Trump taps Pompeo, former Kansas congressman, to serve as secretary of state

By Bryan Lowry

blowry@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 08:22 AM

President Donald Trump has tapped CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Republican, to serve as his new secretary of state.

Rumors that Pompeo, a former Wichita congressman, would replace Rex Tillerson as the country’s top diplomat had circulated for months following tension between Trump and Tillerson.

Trump officially made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump said.

Pompeo said in a statement that he was "deeply grateful to President Trump for permitting me to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State. His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday morning that Trump had asked Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil executive, to step aside Friday.

Pompeo previously spent six years in the U.S. House representing Kansas’ 4th congressional district, which covers Wichita and the surrounding region.

A top State Department official says Trump never explained to ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the reason why he was fired.

The undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Steve Goldstein, says Tillerson "had every intention of staying" in the job because he felt he was making critical progress in national security.

Two White House officials said Tillerson was told he was out on Friday. The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.

But Goldstein says Tillerson "did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason."

Trump's choice to be the first female director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran an agency prison in Thailand where terror suspects were subjected to a harsh interrogation technique that the president has supported.

Haspel, the current deputy CIA director, also helped carry out an order that the agency destroy its waterboarding videos. That order prompted a lengthy Justice Department investigation that ended without charges.

Haspel, who has extensive overseas experience, briefly ran a secret CIA prison where accused terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded in 2002, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Haspel, who joined the CIA in 1985, has been chief of station at CIA outposts abroad. In Washington, she has held several top senior leadership positions, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, said during a televised Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, June 12, 2017, that, following CIA tradition, he would not say a "damn thing" to the media. (Video courtesy of the White House) McClatchyomorrison@wichitaeagle.com

