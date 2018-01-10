Brownback budget tells how Kansas will pay for only $200M of $600M schools plan

Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget doesn’t say how Kansas will pay for $400 million of the $600 million increase in school funding that he has proposed.
Republican leaders were furious when Brownback released the education funding plan during his State of the State speech Tuesday night but didn’t outline how to pay for it.
The full budget plan released Wednesday includes how the state will fund only the first year of an education spending increase that Brownback wants to spread over five years. Brownback’s proposal comes in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling last fall that found education spending inadequate under the state constitution.
The budget includes about $200 million in increased school funding next year, but $87 million of that has already been approved by lawmakers.
