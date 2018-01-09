More Videos

  • President Trump sings national anthem before college football championship

    President Trump sings the national anthem on the field before the start of the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

President Trump sings the national anthem on the field before the start of the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Associated Press
President Trump sings the national anthem on the field before the start of the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Associated Press

Government & Politics

Does Trump know the national anthem? Debate rages after football title game

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 08:10 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

President Donald Trump was mocked by some online who said it appeared he forgot the words to the national anthem.

Trump attended the College Football National Championship Game on Monday. His appearance was met with a chorus of cheers and boos.

Protesters waved white towels in the stands — the color chosen to mock how liberals are often called “snowflakes,” the Washington Post reported. Another protest was held at the nearby CNN headquarters.

Trump stood on the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. And as it began, Trump sang along as his hand rested over his heart.

But as the song progressed, Trump is seen without his lips moving in unison to the lyrics — and sometimes not at all, according to some on Twitter.

Watch the video for yourself above.

Many people lampooned Trump on Twitter.

“Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice,” wrote one person.

Several people mentioned it appeared that Trump was saying “applesauce” instead of the lyrics to the anthem.

But others defended the president.

“Trump does what the #nfl doesn’t: Stand for the #NationalAnthem,” wrote one person.

  • Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

    The Crimson Tide takes home its fifth National Championship trophy under head coach Nick Saban.

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

The Crimson Tide takes home its fifth National Championship trophy under head coach Nick Saban.

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

