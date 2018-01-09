Does Trump know the national anthem? Debate rages after football title game

President Donald Trump was mocked by some online who said it appeared he forgot the words to the national anthem.
Trump attended the College Football National Championship Game on Monday. His appearance was met with a chorus of cheers and boos.
Protesters waved white towels in the stands — the color chosen to mock how liberals are often called “snowflakes,” the Washington Post reported. Another protest was held at the nearby CNN headquarters.
Trump stood on the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. And as it began, Trump sang along as his hand rested over his heart.
But as the song progressed, Trump is seen without his lips moving in unison to the lyrics — and sometimes not at all, according to some on Twitter.
Many people lampooned Trump on Twitter.
“Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice,” wrote one person.
Several people mentioned it appeared that Trump was saying “applesauce” instead of the lyrics to the anthem.
It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018
Trump literally does not know the words to the National Anthem. Did anyone else see that just now? Oh my god...#NationalChampionship— Charlotte Clymer️ (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018
Donald Trump performs the Anthem at the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dK5eSDaugt— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 9, 2018
"President Trump flawlessly recited the national anthem better than any President ever!" pic.twitter.com/hoYXWsPlRW— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 9, 2018
Ummmm did Trump really just forget the words?!?#voteMilliVanilli pic.twitter.com/SDkLgTso9y— Porcelain Queen (@couch_chronicle) January 9, 2018
Bruh trump out here actully not knowing the words to the anthem— Aaron Merriam (@Zam_721) January 9, 2018
Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018
But others defended the president.
“Trump does what the #nfl doesn’t: Stand for the #NationalAnthem,” wrote one person.
Trump does what the #nfl doesn’t: Stand for the #NationalAnthem #NationalChampionship @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/qau8urKgTL— Dan (@liberal_weeenie) January 9, 2018
Trump being down on the field, walking out with the troops, singing along with the National Anthem with such pride, is the very definition of Pro-America. This is OUR President. #NationalChampionship— That Trump Guy (@ThatTrumpGuy) January 9, 2018
Trump:— PinkAboutIt (@Pink_About_it) January 9, 2018
IS A president who stands
-with the Americans
-for our country
-for the national anthem
Take notes NFL. #boycottTheSuperbowl#NationalChampionship
Trump just represented America better than any POTUS in modern American history at the #NationalChampionship. He sang the national anthem with his hand over his heart. Liberals saying he didn’t know the words are just pissed how good he looks for the USA.— Mike (@mike_Zollo) January 9, 2018
Thank God for Trump.
I couldn't be more proud of our president than I am tonight. Look at him setting the example. He will undoubtably go down as one of the best presidents in our nation's history.— Johnn MAGA (@TrumpsDC) January 9, 2018
Thank you President Trump! https://t.co/NyRxKVSd4H
